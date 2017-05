Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - A suspect accused in a shooting in Chickasha is still at large.

Overnight, Chickasha police were called to a shooting near Alabama Ave. and 16th St.

Police said one person was shot. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities said that the shooting does not appear to be random.

However, the suspect is still on the loose.

No other information has been released at this time.