Tornado rips through part of Elk City; one person dead, homes destroyed

ELK CITY, Okla. – Tuesday was a busy day across Oklahoma as severe storms, including tornadoes, ripped across the state.

NewsChannel 4’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan, along with the 4Warn Storm Team, began tracking the storms while they were in the Texas panhandle, making their way to Oklahoma.

The storms continued to cause damage as they made their way into western Oklahoma.

Meteorologist Jon Slater’s news vehicle’s windshield was damaged as a storm passed through earlier Tuesday evening near Sayre.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elk City was the hardest hit area of severe storms. A tornado tore through part of the city causing extensive damage in the area.

Elk City Public Schools canceled classes for Wednesday due to damage.

Elk City Public Schools will be cancelled Wednesday, May 17. All personnel that were not affected by the storm... https://t.co/v5hRICaCNg — Elk City Schools (@ECPSElks) May 17, 2017

The Elk City Special Olympics Team will not be traveling to Stillwater tomorrow. — Elk City Schools (@ECPSElks) May 17, 2017

Bob Moore Chopper 4 Pilot Jon Welsh believes the tornado's path was anywhere between five to seven miles long.

One woman also had to be rescued after a house collapsed on top of her.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There has been one confirmed fatality from the storms.

It happened on Merritt Road, a county road southwest of Elk City.

A neighborhood in Elk City has also been leveled.

20 to 25 injuries have also been reported.

Severe storms are expected to continue throughout the night across Oklahoma.

Click here for KFOR's Live Interactive Radar.

Click here for watches and warnings.