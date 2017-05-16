Watch: Oklahoma Chick-Fil-A employees give deaf coworker surprise of a lifetime

LAWTON, Okla. – James Knottek has been deaf since he was a toddler.

For the past two years, Knottek has been a model employee at the Chick-Fil-A in Lawton. Despite not being able to hear, Knottek is essential in the kitchen.

“I wish I had an entire team full of James’ to be honest with you,” said Angie Jones, the Director of Culture at the Chick-Fil-A. “He works so hard. He does such a good job. He has a lot of pride in his work.”

On his birthday, Knottek got the surprise of a lifetime from his coworkers.

“After work, I was on my way home and I was just crying,” he told KSWO. “I was so happy. I was thanking God they let me have this experience.”

Knottek says that his coworkers all learned how to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in sign language before he got to work that day.

“I’ve never seen that in my life,” he said. “I’ve never had that experience before. For everybody, taking their time and their effort to learn something that makes me feel so cherished. It’s just a blessing.”