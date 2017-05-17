× Downed power lines cause road closure in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Storms that rolled into the metro overnight took down some power poles in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said that S.W. 29th will be closed between Council and MacArthur due to the downed power lines.

Officials believe the street may be closed for most of the day.

The downed power lines caused a power outage in the area, leaving around 4,000 residents and businesses without power.

The power outage also shut down equipment at a water pump station in the area, which is why many residents may have low water pressure until power can be restored.