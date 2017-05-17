× Elk City first responders asking for cleaning supplies, plastic totes

ELK CITY, Okla. – Officials say there has been an outpouring of support from the community following a series of severe storms that moved through Beckham County on Tuesday evening.

The Elk City Police Department says the command post at the Elk City Livestock Auction has been inundated with food and water donations.

At this time, visitors are asked to donate other items like cleaning supplies and plastic totes to help those in need.

Organizers say that tornado victims can seek food, water and other assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies at the Elk City Livestock Auction, just south of I-40 and Hwy 6.