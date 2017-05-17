× Elk City officials: Tornado victims will need to obtain day passes to access damaged areas

ELK CITY, Okla. – After severe storms tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, many families learned that their homes had been destroyed.

As the sun rises, those families are starting to clean up the mess that was left behind by Mother Nature.

Elk City leaders say that areas of town that were affected by the tornado have been closed off to the public.

If your home was damaged, you will need to get a day pass from City Hall in order to go into the area.

Day passes will be issued at City Hall, located at 320 W. 3rd St., to tornado victims.

Those day passes are good from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Once day passes are picked up from City Hall, tornado victims must go to the command center, located at the Sale Barn on S. Hwy 6, to check in.

At the command center, they can obtain food and cleaning supplies.

Property owners will also need to get day passes for any contractors that they want working on their homes.

City leaders say that mail will be held at the post office in Elk City for residents that were affected by the tornado.

In order to collect mail, residents will need to come to the post office and show proof of ID.