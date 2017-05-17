Former FBI Director Robert Mueller named special counsel to oversee Russia investigation

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

BREAKING: US Justice Dept. appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/hkHnEfT2sC — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 17, 2017

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.