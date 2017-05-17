Four men arrested after home invasion, robbery at N.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four men were arrested in connection to a home invasion and robbery at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 9:45 a.m. on May 16, a woman called police saying that she had just been robbed.

The woman told police that about 20 minutes earlier, a man knocked on her door.

She said that at first, she thought the man was one of her friends, so she opened the door.

However, as soon as she opened it, she didn’t recognize the man.

The man then pushed open the door and pushed the woman against the wall, the police report states.

When she started to dial ‘911,’ the man grabbed the phone from her hand.

He then reportedly pulled the woman to her feet by her hair.

That is when the woman said several more men rushed into her apartment.

One of the men asked, “Where the guns at?”

The woman told police the men searched the apartment and grabbed a gun safe and several more items from the home and left.

When the men left the home, the victim called police to report the crime.

Other residents of the home, who were not there at the time of the robbery, told police they might know was responsible.

One of the resident’s cousins called the person they suspected may be involved in the crime.

The alleged suspect denied having anything to do with the robbery.

However, before he hung up the phone, he could be heard saying “We gotta move. They’re onto us,” the police report states.

Police then arrested four men in connection to the home invasion and robbery.

Darrick Wauahdooah, 20, Treveon Mewborn, 19, McColvin Richardson, 19, and Patrick Rodgers, 25 were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.