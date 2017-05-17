× Governor Mary Fallin to tour Elk City tornado damage

ELK CITY, Okla. – In western Oklahoma, a tornado ripped through Beckham County and killed one person Tuesday evening.

Beckham County Sheriff Derrick Manning identified the victim as 53-year-old Gene “Bo” Mikles.

Mikles had been inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City, said Lonnie Risenhoover, the county’s emergency management director.

Risenhoover estimated that about 20 to 30 Elk City area-homes and businesses were damaged and said that crews were out overnight to help residents.

“It’s going to be a long night,” Risenhoover said.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin tweeted her thoughts and prayers to those affected.

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tornado in Elk City tonight. — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) May 17, 2017

The governor is traveling to Elk City today to speak with emergency responders and tour the damage caused by Tuesday’s tornado.

She is expected to arrive around noon.