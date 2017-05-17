“He made the story up,” Oklahoma deputy fired after allegedly fabricating shooting story

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy has been fired after allegedly lying about a shootout that led to a multi-county manhunt.

On April 26, Pushmataha County Deputy Jason Day told authorities that he was involved in a shootout with a suspect in Ringold.

Day told investigators that he attempted a traffic stop, but was fired upon when he got out of his cruiser.

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock told KXII that it didn’t take long for investigators to discover the truth.

“Some of the forensics weren’t adding up the way the deputy had said it had happened so they questioned the deputy after they had done some more forensics and he admitted he had fabricated the story,” Hedgecock said.

In fact, Day admitted to even shooting his own vehicle.

When asked why he would fabricate a story, Day said he felt like his work wasn’t being noticed.

“From what I best understand, the deputy felt underappreciated, that he wasn’t appreciated here at the department for the hard work he’s done, so he made the story up,” Hedgecock said.

Now, Day may face charges for the false report.