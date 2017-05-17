“It’s a total loss,” Businesses picking up the pieces after tornado rips through parts of Elk City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK CITY, Okla. - Byron Foster is touring his workplace, a now tornado-ravaged trucking business, for the first time.

"That's a tough old building," Foster said.

His boss pulled a pickup inside the garage just as the twister began churning through the parking lot.

"He was going to ride it out in here. He barely made it," said Foster.

The power of mother nature is clear: 18 wheelers flipped, walls peeled back, and a giant steel dumpster came crashing through the roof.

"We have no idea where that came from. It's not ours," Foster told NewsChannel 4.

There is undoubtedly millions of dollars in tornado damage and the monumental task of cleaning up is only just beginning.

"It's going to take some time. It's a total loss," said Foster.