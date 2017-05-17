× National Weather Service: Tornado caused at least EF-2 damage in Elk City

ELK CITY, Okla. – Many families were busy cleaning up the mess left behind by Mother Nature.

On Tuesday evening, a severe storm brought large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes to Beckham County.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Elk City suffered extensive damage due to the storm, and one man died trying to seek shelter.

Beckham County Sheriff Derrick Manning identified the victim as 53-year-old Gene “Bo” Mikles. Officials say they found Mikles body, and say he was inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City.

He had reportedly decided to leave his mobile home to seek shelter right before the tornado hit.

On Wednesday morning, crews from the National Weather Service began surveying the damage in an attempt to learn more about the devastating storm.

Officials with the National Weather Service say survey teams have discovered damage that leads them to believe the tornado was at least an EF-2.

According to data, an EF-2 tornado would have estimated wind gusts between 111 and 135 miles per hour.