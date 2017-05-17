Officials identify man killed after tornado plows through Elk City

ELK CITY, Okla. – Officials have identified the man who was killed Tuesday night after a tornado plowed through Elk City.

Beckham County Sheriff Derrick Manning identified the victim as 53-year-old Gene “Bo” Mikles.

Mikles had been inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City, said Lonnie Risenhoover, the county’s emergency management director.

The man had reportedly decided to leave his mobile home to seek shelter right before the tornado hit.

Risenhoover estimated that about 20 to 30 Elk City area-homes and businesses were damaged and said that crews were out overnight to help residents.

“It’s going to be a long night,” Risenhoover said.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said.