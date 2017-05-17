× Officials investigating after several inmates assault Oklahoma correctional officers

CUSHING, Okla. – Officials are investigating after several Oklahoma correctional officers were reportedly attacked by multiple inmates.

Around 9 p.m. on May 16, officials say an inmate at the Cimarron Correctional Facility refused to comply with orders.

A correctional officer then deployed pepper spray towards the inmate.

Officials say several inmates then assaulted the officer and other correctional officers who responded to assist.

The incident quickly came to an end when more pepper spray was deployed.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say five staff members were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

All five staff members were treated and released for their injuries.

Officials say no inmates were injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of Inspector General.

The Cimarron Correctional Facility is a private prison owned and operated by CoreCivic.