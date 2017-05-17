Oklahoma business owners offering reward after deputy assaulted, knocked unconscious

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Several business owners in one Oklahoma town say they are offering a reward after a deputy was attacked last week.

On Friday, officials say a Muskogee County deputy called into dispatch to report that he was going to approach a suspicious vehicle with no license plates. The vehicle was parked in the middle of Wainwright Rd., near 174th.

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier said the deputy didn’t even make it to the driver’s door before the driver got out of the car.

Frazier says the deputy was attacked, beaten and knocked unconscious.

A few minutes after the initial call, the sheriff says the deputy called dispatchers to say that he had been assaulted by two black men and he lost consciousness.

Since the attack, authorities have been searching for the culprits.

“It’s one of the top priorities because if someone will assault a police officer and leave them there unconscious, what else would they do?” Frazier told KJRH.

Now, business owners in the community are hoping to help with the investigation.

Three businesses are working to fund a $2,500 reward for information on the suspects.

“It sends a great message. We’re thankful that the public supports the sheriff’s office and you know the county, they’re not going to stand for letting one of their deputies get assaulted,” said Frazier.

The driver was described as a black man, standing 6’0″ tall with a stocky build and had a distinctive scar underneath his eye.