OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger.

Police say 20-year-old Ramona “Mona” Shiane Jade Williams was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 2500 block of S.W. 35th St.

Investigators say Williams has a ring of roses tattooed around her right wrist.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911 immediately.