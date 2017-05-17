Oklahoma EMS dog hit by truck that ‘swerved toward him’

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A beloved dog is recovering after he was hit by a truck on Monday night.

About eight years ago, a puppy was dumped at the Bryan County EMS and was taken in by first responders.

Since then, Gooch has become a loyal companion to the team of paramedics.

“He takes care of us, comes in and he will kind of give you a hug after a tough call,” Nate Toews, a Bryan County paramedic, told KXII.

When paramedics are called out, Gooch follows the ambulance out of the gate and waits from them to come back.

On Monday night, paramedics say he was outside of the gate when he was hit.

“The car slowed down and then he gassed the truck and kind of swerved toward him and hit him and then drove off at a high rate of speed,” said Bryan County EMS Deputy Director Brian Norton.

Immediately, the paramedics rushed to his aid and took him to a veterinarian.

Gooch has a depression on his spine and swelling, but is expected to be OK.

“He still has tire marks and road rash, and he was hit pretty good. And to still be alive shows how strong he is,” Norton said.

Gooch has not been able to walk since the accident, but the EMS team remains by his side as he recovers.

“He takes care of us as a family. Hopefully, we are able to contribute back to him what he’s given to us,” Toews said.