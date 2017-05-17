× Oklahoma man allegedly assaulted, bound two women, then attempted to set house on fire

EL RENO, Okla. – An Oklahoma man allegedly attempted to set a house on fire after he assaulted and tied up two women inside the home.

Around 10 a.m. on May 16, El Reno officers were called to the 800 block of West Wade after receiving reports of a house fire and an assault.

When officers arrived, they learned two women had been assaulted and bound inside of the home.

After the suspect bound the victims, he attempted to set the house on fire, officials said.

El Reno firefighters confirmed they put out a small fire in the kitchen.

After the suspect left the scene, the two women were able to free themselves and get out of the home.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation while the other was transported to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Antwoin Walker, 37, was arrested and booked into the El Reno City Jail for the crimes.

He is facing a charges for first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, assault and kidnapping.

Officials say additional charges may be filed.

Walker previously served time in prison for first-degree burglary, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance.