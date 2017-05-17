× One person killed after tornado rips through Elk City

ELK CITY, Okla. – In western Oklahoma, a tornado ripped through Beckham County and killed one person.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had been inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City, said Lonnie Risenhoover, the county’s emergency management director.

Risenhoover estimated that about 20 to 30 Elk City area-homes and businesses were damaged and said that crews were out overnight to help residents.

“It’s going to be a long night,” Risenhoover said.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin tweeted her thoughts and prayers to those affected.

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tornado in Elk City tonight. — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) May 17, 2017

Danny Ringer, spokesman for Elk City said there were multiple injuries, but he didn’t give a specific number.

Images shot from Bob Moore Chopper 4 showed homes with their roofs ripped off. Photos from the scene showed flattened homes and debris and furniture strewn across streets.