Photos show damage left behind by Elk City tornado

ELK CITY, Okla. – A tornado ripped through Elk City Tuesday evening, causing extensive damage in the area.

At least one person was killed in the storms. The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had been inside a vehicle in a rural area south of Elk City, said Lonnie Risenhoover, the county’s emergency management director.

Risenhoover estimated that about 20 to 30 Elk City area-homes and businesses were damaged and said that crews were out overnight to help residents.

The south side of Elk City was hit hardest by one storm, said Mayor Bill Helton.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” he said.

KFOR crews were able to capture images of the destruction left behind:

KFOR is following this story. Our crews are diligently working to bring you the latest information.