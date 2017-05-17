Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City encouraged to conserve water

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents living in portions of far southwest Oklahoma City may wake up to low water pressure Wednesday morning.

Storms that rolled into the metro overnight damaged power poles near S.W. 29th and Council.

The downed power lines caused a power outage in the area, leaving around 4,000 residents and businesses without power.

The power outage also shut down equipment at a water pump booster station in the area, which is why many residents may have low water pressure until power can be restored.

Officials are encouraging residents living in the area to conserve water at this time.

Crews are working to restore power in the area.

Police said that S.W. 29th will be closed between Council and MacArthur due to the downed power lines.

Officials believe the street may be closed for most of the day.