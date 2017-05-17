× Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old Oklahoma man with dementia, diabetes

UPDATE: Scantlen has been located and is safe.

NORMAN, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 76-year-old Oklahoma man.

James Scantlen was reportedly last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the Tinker Federal Credit Union at 301 36th Ave. N.W. in Norman.

Scantlen was wearing a gray flannel shirt, navy blue pants and black house shoes.

His vehicle is a black, four-door 2010 Lincoln MKZ with Oklahoma tag ACB326.

Scantlen reportedly has early onset dementia and brittle diabetes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact authorities.