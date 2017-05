Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK CITY, Okla. - Bob Moore Chopper 4 was above the scene Tuesday evening when fire crews rescued a woman trapped inside her Elk City home.

A tornado ripped Elk City Tuesday, destroying many homes.

One woman became trapped after part of her home collapsed.

Fire crews were able to remove the debris and rescue the woman from inside the home.

She was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

