Watch: KFOR meteorologist’s windshield shattered while covering tornado

ELK CITY, Okla. – It was a scary night for residents across western Oklahoma as severe storms produced damaging hail and tornadoes in the area.

On Tuesday evening, a tornado touched down in Elk City, damaging homes and businesses.

Mesonet data near Elk City recorded hurricane force winds reaching nearly 75 miles per hour and a pressure drop, which usually indicates a tornado.

At one point, a vehicle that records wind speeds registered a wind gust of 111 miles per hour.

However, it was extremely difficult to see since the storm was wrapped in rain.

As the tornado was moving through Beckham County, one of KFOR’s meteorologists became trapped in a hail core.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We're about ready to lose our windshield completely," NewsChannel 4's Jon Slater said.

Slater and KFOR photojournalist Marc Dillard were being pelted with large hail and strong winds as the tornado moved through Beckham County.