Watch: Timeline of storms that produced multiple tornadoes, Elk City tornado

ELK CITY, Okla. – It was an afternoon and evening that was marked with volatile weather across multiple states.

On Tuesday afternoon, storm chasers began following a storm that was capable of producing damaging tornadoes near McLean, Texas.

While in the small town of McLean, a tornado touched down and began heading in the direction of the Oklahoma border.

The tornado lifted before crossing I-40, but that wouldn't be the end for severe weather from the state.

As a storm crossed the Oklahoma border on Tuesday evening, it was apparent that it still had enough strength to cause severe damage across some Oklahoma communities.

As the storm approached Elk City, a tornado formed.

However, it was extremely difficult to see because it was wrapped in rain and low to the ground.

Lori Ladd, a resident in Clinton, captured photos of the tornado as it approached Elk City.

As the tornado hit parts of Elk City, it damaged several homes and businesses. It also claimed the life of one man.

“The damage is gut-wrenching,” said Lonnie Risenhoover, Beckham County's emergency management director.

