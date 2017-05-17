We will have a break from the storms Wednesday; Severe weather likely Thursday, Friday

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY TOMORROW AND FRIDAY. FLOODING IS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. STAY TUNED. ***

Thankfully, today, we will have a break from the storms.

We will climb to the mid to upper 80s with a powerful southwesterly wind under sunny skies.

Tonight will be breezy and cool in the 50s and 60s.

There is a moderate risk of severe weather tomorrow for northwestern and west-central Oklahoma.

There is an enhanced risk for central Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible tomorrow afternoon through overnight.

A few tornadoes could be strong.

Friday’s risk shifts to central and eastern Oklahoma.

Friday’s severe weather activity hinges on what happens tomorrow.

Heavy rain is possible Friday night through Saturday morning, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

The rain should move out of the state by late morning Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry.

There’s another chance for storms Monday.

Stay tuned!