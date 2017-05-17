“You just don’t ever know,” Downed power lines in Oklahoma City bring businesses to a halt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Storms that rolled into the metro on Wednesday morning took down some power poles in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said S.W. 29th would be closed most of the day Wednesday between Council and MacArthur due to the downed power lines.

"The whole line down there on the south side of 29th, the wind blew that big line down there on the street,” said Johnny Pettigrew with HEI Heavy Hauling.

On Tuesday night, storms caused downed power lines, power poles to split in two and thousands of outages.

Pettigrew said HEI was forced to shut down for the day after losing power.

"We've had a truck sitting out here all morning, needing to go to Odessa, and they finally let us come in and get our trailer so we could go there. Nobody can work in the shop today,” Pettigrew said.

The storms knocked out power to about 4,000 residents and businesses across Oklahoma City and surrounding areas, many in southwest Oklahoma City.

"That knocked out one of our booster stations, which helps to deliver water to neighbors and residents in that particular area,” said Jennifer McClintock, a spokesperson for the city of OKC Utilities Department.

McClintock said that forced the city crews to use a generator.

"We have to make certain that our residents know that we're doing everything that we can to supplement as best we can, even when our own electricity is out, and we do plan for that,” McClintock said.

Area business owners, like Pettigrew, said you can only hope for the best, but have a plan in place.

"You just don't ever know. I'm surprised we didn't get a lot more damage through here,” Pettigrew said. ​