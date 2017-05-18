Authorities identify Oklahoma man who was found dead in woods by two children

COLBERT, Okla. – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in the woods by two children last week.

Officials say a 9-year-old and 10-year-old were exploring in the woods in Colbert on Saturday afternoon when they found the body of a man.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Steve Nabors says the boys told relatives, who called deputies for help.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they began investigating the case as a suspicious death.

After the body was discovered, a woman came forward, saying she believed the man was her fiance.

Amanda Neurenberg says she last saw her fiance, Daniel Flores, on May 6 when he told her that he was going to grab something to eat.

“I was thinking maybe he just went off with some friends but when Sunday came around, he didn’t come home. And Monday come around, he still didn’t come home. I knew something had happened,” Neurenberg told KXII.

When she learned that a body had been found nearby, she couldn’t help but think that it may be Flores.

On Wednesday, Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian identified the deceased individual as Flores.

“It was confirmed through dental records at the medical examiners office,” Sheriff Christian told KXII.

“Whoever done this they need to be caught,” said Neurenberg. “Justice needs to be done because he doesn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Neurenberg told KXII that she and Flores have a 2-year-old child together and another baby on the way.

“I was sad not only for me but for my children because they won’t get to know their father,” Neurenberg said.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Officials are still investigating Flores’ cause of death.

However, investigators say foul play is involved.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 924-3000.