Authorities identify person accused of making death threats against metro school

EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after Deer Creek High School received death threats on social media.

On Wednesday, someone posted on Instagram threatening there would soon be “a lot of deaths” at Deer Creek High School. Then they posted again saying, “I’m going to sleep for a while, see you all in the morning. Let’s hope there’s some souls for the taking.”

School officials alerted parents, letting them know the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office would have increased patrols at school on Thursday.

"We got our investigators on it right away, with help from the FBI, late last night we were able to identify the person that we believe posted that message,” Mark Opgrande with the OCSO said.

Authorities are still investigating the matter, but they’re thankful they were able to identify that person before school started.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office released the following statement: