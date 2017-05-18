× Bedlam Baseball Rained Out, Doubleheader Friday in OKC

The first Bedlam baseball game scheduled for Thursday night in Tulsa was postponed due to severe weather.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will now try to play a doubleheader on Friday at the Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, with the first game set to start at 3:00 pm.

The third and final game of the series is still scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 at the Brick.

Tickets from Thursday’s series opener in Tulsa can be exchanged at the Bricktown Ballpark box office for reserved seats to one or both of Friday’s games or Saturday’s series finale. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m. Fans holding tickets to Friday’s originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game can use their ticket for admission to both games of the doubleheader.