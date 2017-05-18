Deputies searching for alleged thieves who broke into Oklahoma Kubota dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities in Pottawatomie County are searching for two suspected thieves who targeted a dealership.

On May 15, deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were called to the Kubota dealership after employees reported that the business had been burglarized.

Using surveillance video from the dealership, investigators were able to determine that two men broke into the dealership around 2 a.m. that morning.

Officials say that they are still trying to identify the alleged suspects in the video.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at (405) 275-2526.