Insurance officials offer tips to Elk City storm victims

ELK CITY, Okla. – Days after a severe storm brought tornadoes to parts of Beckham County, insurance officials say they are available to answer storm victims’ questions.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak and staff from the insurance department met with storm victims on Wednesday.

“We’ve been talking with people who lost everything, and our goal is to try to help in any way we can,” Commissioner Doak said. “The Elk City fire chief, police chief, city manager, mayor and county sheriff have shown tremendous strength. I want to thank them for their efforts. Recovering from a disaster is never easy, but with these people to help, we have faith this community will bounce back.”

The department has set up a mobile office in Elk City and will be there to help victims throughout the process. It is currently located at the clubhouse of the Elk City Golf & Country Club.

Anti-fraud investigators are going door-to-door speaking to homeowners about how to spot fraud and posting yard signs throughout the damaged area.

If you have storm damage, you are encouraged to follow these basic steps:

Call your insurance agent or insurance company to start the claim process.

Before moving debris, take photos or video. Make a list to document these losses.

Make the necessary repairs to prevent further damage, but do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the property and you have reached an agreement on the cost of repairs.

Save all receipts including those from temporary repairs that might be covered by your insurance policy.

For more information, call the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Consumer Assistance hotline at 800-522-0071.