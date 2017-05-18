Live: Severe weather breaks out across western, central Oklahoma

Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Posted 2:08 pm, May 18, 2017

OKLAHOMA – Severe weather is breaking out on Thursday across western and central Oklahoma. We’ll keep you updated on this live blog:

Residents near Martha need to take their tornado precautions. 

Residents in Victory and Martha are urged to take their tornado precautions as a strong storm heads their way. 

A strong storm is moving northwest of Duke and headed toward the town of Martha. Residents should take their tornado precautions.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 2:45 p.m. for Jackson, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon counties.

