× Live: Severe weather breaks out across western, central Oklahoma OKLAHOMA – Severe weather is breaking out on Thursday across western and central Oklahoma. We’ll keep you updated on this live blog: 35.007752 -97.092877 KFOR-TV & K. Querry May 18, 20172:15 pm Residents near Martha need to take their tornado precautions. Katrina Butcher May 18, 20172:13 pm 210pm – TORNADO WARNING remains in effect. Tornado just north of Duke moving east-northeast. Martha and Hester take cover NOW!! — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 18, 2017 KFOR-TV & K. Querry May 18, 20172:13 pm Residents in Victory and Martha are urged to take their tornado precautions as a strong storm heads their way. KFOR-TV & K. Querry May 18, 20172:12 pm Campus is closing at 3 p.m. today due to the threat of severe weather. Travel safely and stay weather aware! #okwx — OSU-Oklahoma City (@OSUOKC) May 18, 2017 Katrina Butcher May 18, 20172:11 pm IMPORTANT – do not leave work or school this afternoon without checking the weather. You do NOT want to be on the road in severe weather. — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 18, 2017 KFOR-TV & K. Querry May 18, 20172:10 pm A strong storm is moving northwest of Duke and headed toward the town of Martha. Residents should take their tornado precautions. KFOR-TV & K. Querry May 18, 20172:10 pm The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning until 2:45 p.m. for Jackson, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon counties. Dallas Franklin May 18, 20172:09 pm Nadia Judith Enchassi May 18, 20172:09 pm Tornado Warning including Mangum OK, Granite OK, Blair OK until 2:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/ZN4W63dpqr — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 18, 2017
Residents near Martha need to take their tornado precautions.