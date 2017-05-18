Oklahoma City, Deer Creek schools cancel after school activities due to severe weather risk

OKLAHOMA CITY – While residents across the state are encouraged to remain aware of the weather, a few school districts say they are not taking any chances.

The National Weather Service announced that a tornado outbreak is possible for Thursday across parts of Oklahoma. Severe weather and large hail could accompany storms that form over the western portions of the state.

On Thursday morning, Deer Creek Public Schools and Oklahoma City Public Schools announced that all evening classes and activities have been canceled in light of the expected storms.

Due to the risk of severe weather, all after-school & evening events are cancelled. — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) May 18, 2017

At this time, we do not plan to release students early. However, we will continue to monitor the weather. Please stay weather aware. — OKC Public Schools (@OKCPS) May 18, 2017

Also, Hinton Public Schools announced that it is closing at 1 p.m.

Experts say you should have a safety plan in place for you and your family before the storms hit.

Here are some preparation tips:

Designate a place to go if necessary when a tornado watch or warning is issued

Designate a meeting place for friends or family if you are separated after a tornado strikes

Have insurance policy numbers and your agent’s contact information

Have key telephone numbers for your utility providers, including gas, water and electricity

Make sure to have your cell phone fully charged before a storm or make sure you have an alternative power source available

Have a battery operated or hand-crank radio or TV

