Oklahoma woman shot, killed while trying to fight off robbery suspects

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a woman is dead after she attempted to fight off a pair of robbery suspects.

Investigators told KJRH that the victim was walking from her car to an apartment at the Sawmill Apartment Complex around 4 a.m. when she was approached by two men.

Officials say at least one of the suspects had a gun and attempted to rob her.

During the robbery, police say the victim tried to take the gun and was shot in the forehead.

After the shooting, investigators believe that the suspects took off in a car that was waiting for them in front of the complex.

So far, no arrests have been made.