Over 11,000 OG&E customers without power

OKLAHOMA – More than 11,000 OG&E customers are without power right now due to severe storms.

About 11,300 out due to storms. Be sure to report your outage at 800-522-6870. Crews are working everywhere on restoration. — OG&E (@OGandE) May 19, 2017

They are working to restore power.

Customers have reported issues with the OG&E website.

Some customers reporting issues accessing our website. IT is looking into the issue. Be sure to report power outages at 800-522-6870 — OG&E (@OGandE) May 19, 2017

To report and outage for Caddo Electric call 1-800-868-8243

To report an outage for PSO (Public Service of Oklahoma) call 1-888-218-3919

To report an outage for Oklahoma Electric CoOp call 405-321-2024

To report an outage for Cimarron Electric CoOp call 1-800-375-4121

To report an outage for Canadian Valley Electric call 877-382-3680

Oklahoma Association of Electric Co-ops