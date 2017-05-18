Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Over 11,000 OG&E customers without power

Posted 8:44 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:45PM, May 18, 2017

OKLAHOMA – More than 11,000 OG&E customers are without power right now due to severe storms.

They are working to restore power.

Customers have reported issues with the OG&E website.

To report and outage for Caddo Electric call 1-800-868-8243

To report an outage for PSO (Public Service of Oklahoma) call 1-888-218-3919

To report an outage for Oklahoma Electric CoOp call 405-321-2024

To report an outage for Cimarron Electric CoOp call 1-800-375-4121

To report an outage for Canadian Valley Electric call 877-382-3680

Oklahoma Association of Electric Co-ops