Police investigating suspicious item after receiving call from tow truck driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are investigating after a tow truck driver alerted them to a suspicious looking item inside a car.

Around 9 a.m., Oklahoma City police received a call from a concerned tow truck driver who was hired to tow a car from the parking lot of a synagogue.

While working to tow the car away from the synagogue, the tow truck driver spotted something strange inside the vehicle.

When bomb squad investigators arrived at the scene, they determined the suspicious item appeared to be the remnants of a mobile meth lab.

However, they say they are taking all explosive safety precautions and urge the public to avoid the 900 block of N.W. 47th St.

At this point, they say they are not aware of any threats against the synagogue or other religious facilities in Oklahoma City.