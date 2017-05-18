Police say Oklahoma City man killed after another man walked up and shot him

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say an Oklahoma City man is dead after another man walked up to him and shot him.

Around 5:50 p.m. on May 17, police say 27-year-old Jerome Garrett was sitting outside in the 5900 block of S. Lee when another male suspect walked up and shot him.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Garrett critically wounded.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection to Garrett’s murder.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.