OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say that a woman who was reported missing has been located.

Yesterday, police were searching for 20-year-old Ramona “Mona” Shiane Jade Williams who was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 2500 block of S.W. 35th St.

Investigators initially believed she may be in danger.

However, Thursday morning, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed Williams was found safe.

No other information has been released at this time.