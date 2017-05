× Programming Alert: KFOR moving prime time programming to KAUT on May 18 due to severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA – Due to severe weather coverage on May 18, KFOR is moving prime time programming to KAUT.

Along with prime time shows, NBC Nightly News will also be shown on KAUT.

You can find KAUT on channel 43.1 over-the-air, channel 16 or 714 on Cox Cable, channel 2 on Suddenlink, Direct TV and ATT Uverse.