Report: El Reno schools to open storm shelters

EL RENO, Okla. – As the threat of severe weather persists across the western half of the state, one community announced that it is opening its storm shelters to the public.

According to the El Reno Tribune, the El Reno Public School District will open all storm shelters to the public on Thursday.

School officials told the paper that the shelters will be open, beginning at 3 p.m.

The shelters are located at the following:

Old Central Grounds- 600 block of S. Bickford

Hillcrest Elementary – 1302 S. Miles

Lincoln Learning Center- 425 Mercy Dr.

Roblyer Learning Center – 427 S.W. 27th St.