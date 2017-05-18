Up to the minute closings and delays

Reports: Car crashes in Times Square hitting people, one dead

Posted 11:25 am, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:47AM, May 18, 2017

MANHATTAN, NY--A car crashes into crowds in Times Square according to witnesses leaving one dead and others injured.

A law enforcement official reports at least 20 are injured.

WNBC reports one person has died.

The driver is in custody and it is believed this is not tied to a terrorist attack but the investigation is ongoing.

President Trump is “aware” of the Times Square incident and will continue to receive updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on Thursday.  

 

 

Rescue crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

 