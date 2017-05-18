× Russell Westbrook Named First Team All-NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has been named first team All-NBA it was revealed on Thursday.

Westbrook tied LeBron James for the second most votes for first team, missing being a unanimous pick by just one vote.

Houston’s James Harden was the only unanimous selection.

Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s single season NBA record for triple doubles with 42, and joined Robertson as the only players to average a triple double for a season.

This is the sixth time Westbrook has made one of the three All-NBA teams, and the second year in a row he has been first team.

Here is a complete list of the All-NBA teams, as voted on by media:

2016-17 ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Pos. | Player (Team) | 1st team votes | 2nd team votes | 3rd team votes | Total

F | LeBron James (Cleveland) | 99 | 1 | — | 498

F | Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio) | 96 | 3 | 1 | 490

C | Anthony Davis (New Orleans) | 45 | 34 | 16 | 343

G | James Harden (Houston) | 100 | — | — | 500

G | Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City) | 99 | 1 | — | 498

2016-17 ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Pos. | Player (Team) | 1st team votes | 2nd team votes | 3rd team votes | Total

F | Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) | — | 81 | 15 | 258

F | Kevin Durant (Golden State) | 3 | 66 | 26 | 239

C | Rudy Gobert (Utah) | 43 | 38 | 10 | 339

G | Stephen Curry (Golden State) | 1 | 93 | 6 | 290

G | Isaiah Thomas (Boston) | — | 71 | 23 | 236

2016-17 ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Pos. | Player (Team) | 1st team votes | 2nd team votes | 3rd team votes | Total

F | Draymond Green (Golden State) | 4 | 21 | 51 | 134

F | Jimmy Butler (Chicago) | — | 19 | 45 | 102

C | DeAndre Jordan (LA Clippers) | 3 | 7 | 18 | 54

G | John Wall (Washington) | — | 19 | 68 | 125

G | DeMar DeRozan (Toronto) | — | 4 | 50 | 62

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 50 (2); Chris Paul, LA Clippers, 49; Marc Gasol, Memphis, 48 (2); DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans, 42 (2); Paul George, Indiana, 40; Gordon Hayward, Utah, 27; Hassan Whiteside, Miami, 18; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, 14; Klay Thompson, Golden State, 14; Nikola Jokic, Denver, 12 (1); Damian Lillard, Portland, 12; Paul Millsap, Atlanta, 3; LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio, 1; Blake Griffin, LA Clippers, 1; Al Horford, Boston, 1.