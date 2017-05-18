Severe weather likely today, tomorrow

*** SEVERE WEATHER IS LIKELY TODAY AND TOMORROW. STAY 4WARNED. ***

A rare high risk has been issued today for northwestern Oklahoma.

The western two-thirds (central and western Oklahoma) of the state need to especially be weather aware.

Extremely large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are likely this afternoon through overnight.

A few long-track and intense tornadoes are possible, especially in the high risk area.

The storms will start as early as 2 PM in southwestern Oklahoma and rapidly expand in coverage from 4 to 7 PM.

Another wave is possible out west this evening, sweeping across northern Oklahoma.

Tomorrow’s risk impacts the entire state.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain is expected tomorrow night through Saturday morning, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

The rain should move out of the state by late morning Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry.

There’s another chance for storms Monday.

Stay tuned!