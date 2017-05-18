Severe weather timeline for Thursday, May 18

OKLAHOMA – Many Oklahomans are wondering when the severe weather is expected to move in Thursday afternoon, so we’ve put together a timeline for you.

A rare high risk has been issued today for northwestern Oklahoma.

Central and western Oklahoma need to especially be weather aware.

Extremely large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are likely this afternoon through overnight.

Click here for KFOR’s interactive radar

A few long-track and intense tornadoes are possible, especially in the high risk area.

The storms will start as early as 2 PM in southwestern Oklahoma and rapidly expand in coverage from 4 to 7 PM.

Another wave is possible out west this evening, sweeping across northern Oklahoma.

Tomorrow’s risk impacts the entire state.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain is expected tomorrow night through Saturday morning, possibly resulting in flash flooding.

The rain should move out of the state by late morning Saturday.

The rest of the weekend will be mild and dry.

There’s another chance for storms Monday.

Stay tuned!