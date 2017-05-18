Severe weather tips every Oklahoman should know

Posted 8:41 am, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52AM, May 18, 2017

Severe Weather Safety Tips:

  • A “Tornado Watch” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes
  • A “Tornado Warning” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground
  • Find shelter inside: A basement, underground shelter or certified safe-room are your best options. If you do not have access to those go to a closet or small interior room as shelter.
  • Cover yourself with a mattress or heavy blankets and stay away from windows.
  • Use helmets, goggles and make sure to have heavy-soled shoes. You may also want to stock your safe area with bottled water and a coat or jacket for each person.
  • Do not take shelter in a manufactured home.

If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued: 

  • If you see a tornado leave your car and find shelter.
  • Do not seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass.
  • If stranded outside, lie down in a low-lying area away from vehicles, but remain aware of possible flash flooding.
  • Do not seek shelter in drainage systems, culverts or ditches due to possible flash flooding.
  • Never try to outrun a tornado.
  • Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of a heavy downpour as oil and debris wash away. Driving on wet roads in the rain is comparable to driving on ice. Go Slow. Allow extra time.
  • Never use your vehicle’s cruise control setting when roadways are slick.

Have a plan prepared prior to any storm watch or warning:

  • Designate a place to go if necessary when a tornado watch or warning is issued
  • Designate a meeting place for friends or family if you are separated after a tornado strikes
  • Have insurance policy numbers and your agent’s contact information
  • Have key telephone numbers for your utility providers, including gas, water and electricity
  • Make sure to have your cell phone fully charged before a storm or make sure you have an alternative power source available
  • Have a battery operated or hand-crank radio or TV
  • Make sure you have sturdy shoes, a jacket, jeans and helmets if possible
  • Keep non-pershable snacks and bottled water on-hand

Make sure you download the KFOR and 4WarnMe Apps on your smartphone. Live streaming is available to keep your family safe along with live radar.

MORE: It’s time to prepare your severe weather safety kit