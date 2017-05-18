Severe weather tips every Oklahoman should know
Severe Weather Safety Tips:
- A “Tornado Watch” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes
- A “Tornado Warning” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground
- Find shelter inside: A basement, underground shelter or certified safe-room are your best options. If you do not have access to those go to a closet or small interior room as shelter.
- Cover yourself with a mattress or heavy blankets and stay away from windows.
- Use helmets, goggles and make sure to have heavy-soled shoes. You may also want to stock your safe area with bottled water and a coat or jacket for each person.
- Do not take shelter in a manufactured home.
If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued:
- If you see a tornado leave your car and find shelter.
- Do not seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass.
- If stranded outside, lie down in a low-lying area away from vehicles, but remain aware of possible flash flooding.
- Do not seek shelter in drainage systems, culverts or ditches due to possible flash flooding.
- Never try to outrun a tornado.
- Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of a heavy downpour as oil and debris wash away. Driving on wet roads in the rain is comparable to driving on ice. Go Slow. Allow extra time.
- Never use your vehicle’s cruise control setting when roadways are slick.
Have a plan prepared prior to any storm watch or warning:
- Designate a place to go if necessary when a tornado watch or warning is issued
- Designate a meeting place for friends or family if you are separated after a tornado strikes
- Have insurance policy numbers and your agent’s contact information
- Have key telephone numbers for your utility providers, including gas, water and electricity
- Make sure to have your cell phone fully charged before a storm or make sure you have an alternative power source available
- Have a battery operated or hand-crank radio or TV
- Make sure you have sturdy shoes, a jacket, jeans and helmets if possible
- Keep non-pershable snacks and bottled water on-hand
