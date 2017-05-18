× Severe weather tips every Oklahoman should know

Severe Weather Safety Tips:

A “ Tornado Watch ” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes

” means conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms that may create tornadoes A “ Tornado Warning ” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground

” means a tornado is developing or is actually on the ground Find shelter inside: A basement, underground shelter or certified safe-room are your best options. If you do not have access to those go to a closet or small interior room as shelter.

Cover yourself with a mattress or heavy blankets and stay away from windows.

Use helmets, goggles and make sure to have heavy-soled shoes. You may also want to stock your safe area with bottled water and a coat or jacket for each person.

Do not take shelter in a manufactured home.

If you are on the road when a Tornado Warning is issued:

If you see a tornado leave your car and find shelter.

Do not seek shelter underneath a bridge or overpass.

If stranded outside, lie down in a low-lying area away from vehicles, but remain aware of possible flash flooding.

Do not seek shelter in drainage systems, culverts or ditches due to possible flash flooding.

Never try to outrun a tornado.

Wet roads mean poor traction. Conditions are the most dangerous during the first ten minutes of a heavy downpour as oil and debris wash away. Driving on wet roads in the rain is comparable to driving on ice. Go Slow. Allow extra time.

Never use your vehicle’s cruise control setting when roadways are slick.

Have a plan prepared prior to any storm watch or warning:

Designate a place to go if necessary when a tornado watch or warning is issued

Designate a meeting place for friends or family if you are separated after a tornado strikes

Have insurance policy numbers and your agent’s contact information

Have key telephone numbers for your utility providers, including gas, water and electricity

Make sure to have your cell phone fully charged before a storm or make sure you have an alternative power source available

Have a battery operated or hand-crank radio or TV

Make sure you have sturdy shoes, a jacket, jeans and helmets if possible

Keep non-pershable snacks and bottled water on-hand

Make sure you download the KFOR and 4WarnMe Apps on your smartphone. Live streaming is available to keep your family safe along with live radar.

