× Shannon Miller Elected to Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Edmond native and 7-time Olympic medalist gymnast Shannon Miller will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Miller is one of nine who will be enshrined in November in Oklahoma City.

Miller won five medals at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, then added two golds at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

She has won more Olympic medals in gymnastics than any other American.