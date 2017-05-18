Tensions rise as budget deadline nears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- With a deadline to fill a $900 million budget hole approaching, lawmakers adjourned once again Thursday with an agreement in question.

A deal between Republicans and Democratic leadership fell through Thursday, amid differences of opinion on the Gross Production Tax, assessed on new oil and gas wells.

Democrats thought they had a deal to raise the GPT from two to five percent, Minority Leader Scott Inman said Thursday. Instead, tension rose as a deadline neared.

The legislative session ends May 26, but revenue-raising measures must pass by Friday.

Can't trust GOP. Had deal with ALL at the table last pm (All but Harold Hamm who quashed it this morning). Get a backbone for the people. https://t.co/s3LRFlECFM — David Perryman (@DavidPerrymanOK) May 18, 2017

Speaker McCall and Pro Tem Schulz waiting on Leader Inman to finish his press conference and resume budget negotiations pic.twitter.com/pknO32Ahdq — OKHouseGOP (@GOPHouseOK) May 18, 2017

Pretty hard to negotiate if one of the negotiators refuses to sit at the table. #PressConferencePrince #PeopleBeforePolitics — John Montgomery (@MontgomeryOK62) May 18, 2017

The legislature will reconvene Friday morning and has not ruled out Saturday and/or Sunday sessions.

Lawmakers seem to think a special session is increasingly inevitable. It has been estimated it would cost $30,000 a day.