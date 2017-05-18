Tensions rise as budget deadline nears

OKLAHOMA CITY -- With a deadline to fill a $900 million budget hole approaching, lawmakers adjourned once again Thursday with an agreement in question.
A deal between Republicans and Democratic leadership fell through Thursday, amid differences of opinion on the Gross Production Tax, assessed on new oil and gas wells.
Democrats thought they had a deal to raise the GPT from two to five percent, Minority Leader Scott Inman said Thursday. Instead, tension rose as a deadline neared.
The legislative session ends May 26, but revenue-raising measures must pass by Friday.
The legislature will reconvene Friday morning and has not ruled out Saturday and/or Sunday sessions.
Lawmakers seem to think a special session is increasingly inevitable. It has been estimated it would cost $30,000 a day.