Tornado outbreak, severe storms across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Severe storms rolled into Oklahoma for the second time this week.

It all started earlier this afternoon when a tornado warning was issued in southwestern Oklahoma near Duke, OK, and Martha, OK.

Another dangerous system began near Sayre and moved into Elk City.

Elk City was hit with reportedly an EF-2 earlier this week. One person died.

A large mesocyclone was just south of Sayre. Residents in that area were urged to take their precautions.

The storm over Sayre-Elk City is severe with golfball size hail & 60 MPH winds poss. Hitting areas hard hit by the tornado 2 days ago 🙁2:30P pic.twitter.com/ywUeScjRMn — Emily Sutton (@emilyrsutton) May 18, 2017

Hobart residents were also told to take cover after a tornado warning was issued.

Tornado Warning including Hobart OK, Granite OK, Lone Wolf OK until 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/bmhJRi8YXi — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 18, 2017

A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch was issued for most of western and parts of central Oklahoma.

There were reports of wind damage in Gage, Oklahoma.

Highway 44 East of Highway 44 A in Kiowa County, about 6 miles northeast of Blair, OK, is still closed due to an accident and dangerous weather in the area.

Large hail was reported near Hobart, OK, and Granite, OK.

Reports of damage came in near Cordell after a tornado warning was issued.

Seiling residents were urged to take cover after a tornado touched down in the area.

A tornado touched down near Chester.

Watch below of the tornado passing near the highway as cars pass by.

A strong thunderstorm moved into the metro area bringing lightning, hail, and heavy rain.

Below is a gallery of damage from Cordell, OK:

Historically, severe thunderstorm winds have been more deadly than EF0-EF1 tornadoes in Oklahoma. Don't ignore severe thunderstorm warnings. pic.twitter.com/c4ri97Fwgq — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 19, 2017

There have been no reports of any injuries or deaths so far.

Always be weather aware and stay 4Warned.