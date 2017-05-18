× Tornado Watch issued for most of western Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that covers most of western Oklahoma through Thursday evening.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Major

Roger Mills

Stephens

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Click here to see the updated list of watches and warnings across the state.