Tornado Watch issued for most of western Oklahoma

Posted 1:36 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 18, 2017

Tornado watch issued for western Oklahoma until 8 p.m. on May 18.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that covers most of western Oklahoma through Thursday evening.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Alfalfa
  • Beckham
  • Blaine
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Comanche
  • Cotton
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Ellis
  • Garfield
  • Grady
  • Grant
  • Greer
  • Harmon
  • Harper
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Kingfisher
  • Kiowa
  • Major
  • Roger Mills
  • Stephens
  • Tillman
  • Washita
  • Woods
  • Woodward.

Click here to see the updated list of watches and warnings across the state.