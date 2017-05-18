Tornado Watch issued for most of western Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that covers most of western Oklahoma through Thursday evening.
The tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the following counties:
- Alfalfa
- Beckham
- Blaine
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Custer
- Dewey
- Ellis
- Garfield
- Grady
- Grant
- Greer
- Harmon
- Harper
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Kingfisher
- Kiowa
- Major
- Roger Mills
- Stephens
- Tillman
- Washita
- Woods
- Woodward.
Click here to see the updated list of watches and warnings across the state.